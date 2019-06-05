About two-thirds of college students see LGBT discrimination as an issue on campus, despite vast efforts by universities to promote “diversity” and “inclusion,” according to a recently released survey.

Of the 12,340 undergraduates surveyed, 64 percent believe “a lot or some discrimination” takes place on campus, while 27 percent say there is “very little” discrimination. Nine percent say there is no discrimination at all.

Students who identify as part of the LGBT community are more likely to see discrimination on campus, the survey showed.

“Three-fourths (75%) of LGBTQ students say there is a lot or some discrimination against gay and lesbian students, compared to 61% of straight students,” College Pulse reported.

The survey comes at a time where campus diversity efforts are commonplace. For instance, Virginia Tech offered ten different graduation ceremonies for different student factions. One was reserved specifically for members of the LGBT community.

Additionally, a number of colleges are embracing the concept of gender-neutral/LGBT housing. This includes Duke University, Carnegie Mellon University, and the University of Michigan.

The University of California at Berkeley even boasts of a “Unity House” program, which “supports gender-inclusive room assignments and a rigorous academic and residential curriculum focused on transformative dialogues and contextual education…” The program aims to “become the pre-eminent living-learning community in the United States for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer/Questioning (LGBTQ) identified students and their allies.”

Meanwhile, some universities – such as Cal Poly – are making moves to remove Christian establishments, like Chick-fil-A, from their campuses. LGBT “allies” often describe the fast food chain as “anti-gay.” Cal Poly faculty members likened the Christian establishment’s presence on campus to pornography or Hooters.

That’s just a slice of the vast diversity efforts made by campuses across the country.