Rap Sheet: 76 Acts of Violence and Harassment Against Conservatives on Campus

Whether perpetrated by students or school faculty, instances of violence or threats against conservative students — and sometimes even conservative professors — are becoming commonplace on America’s college campuses. This trend is also expanding to the high school level.
Here is a list of violent instances or threats made against conservatives on campus — or made by leftists in academia — that have been reported since 2016.
May 30, 2019: University of Chicago student says he received death threats over pro-life bill
May 14, 2019: UNC-Chapel Hill student arrested after stealing a sign from pro-life activist
May 11, 2019: UNC-Chapel Hill student physically attacks pro-life activist
May 9, 2019: Mizzou student destroys Turning Point USA sign, calls conservative student “fascist”
May 7, 2019: Arsonist sets pro-life poster on fire at Western Washington University
May 6, 2019: Students at Texas State University arrested over an incident involving the assault of one student wearing a MAGA hat
May 3, 2019: UNLV students tear down Turning Point USA display, flip table
May 1, 2019: Black pro-life speaker faces smoke bomb attack at University of Texas
April 13, 2019: Police investigate “bias incident” at South Seattle College after Turning Point USA chapter president stalked by man in SUV
April 8, 2019: University of Connecticut professor encourages students to obstruct attendance for Turning Point USA event
April 4, 2019: LSU protester jumps on stage, disrupts Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens’ Turning Point USA speech
April 1, 2019: Beloit College cancels Erik Prince speech amid protests, student protesters cheer upon successfully shutting down event
March 25, 2019: Tulane University students set fire to Turning Point USA chapter president’s dorm room door
March 21, 2019: Georgia Southern University calls police on students for exercising their free speech outside the bounds of the “free speech zone”
March 8, 2019: Portland State University speaker unable to speak due to Leftist protester ringing cowbell while security watches
February 22, 2019: UC Berkeley employee celebrates violence against conservative activist on campus
February 21, 2019: Conservative activist Hayden Williams punched in the face at UC Berkeley
February 15, 2019: SUNY students get death threats after hosting “Build the Wall” event
February 13, 2019: Dartmouth students surround Dinesh D’Souza, chant “go home racist”
February 9, 2019: Yale University student newspaper suggest collecting evidence on white male classmates to ruin their careers later on in life
January 23, 2019: Dartmouth professor argues in favor of “doxing” Covington Catholic students
December 19, 2018: University of San Francisco law professor allegedly receives threats for wanting to establish a legal clinic for due process rights
December 17, 2018: Stanford medical student reported to Title IX office over pro-life views
December 17, 2018: University of Southern California students demand professor’s termination after he defends due process rights
December 5, 2018: Vandals strike home of Purdue University College Republicans faculty adviser
November 30, 2018: Harvard student faces eviction after roommates see MAGA hat and ransacked her room for (legal) guns
November 15, 2018: University of Texas leftists try to shut down Turning Point USA event, label conservative student as “enemies”
November 7, 2018: SUNY professor Laura Ebert caught stealing GOP yard signs ahead of 2018 midterm elections
November 2, 2018: Florida State University student throws a drink at a conservative student during meltdown
October 18, 2018: Ole Miss professor suggests contaminating conservatives’ food
October 16, 2018: University of Washington teaching assistant doxes and records conservative students eating lunch
October 12, 2018: Indiana University student charged after destroying pro-life displays
October 11, 2018: UNC Asheville professor arrested for stealing conservative political signs
October 8, 2018: Leftist tears down conservative posters at University of Washington
October 5, 2018: Left-wing group “doxes” Kavanaugh supporters at University of Texas
October 4, 2018: University of Texas protesters surround conservative students, destroy signs
October 2, 2018: Georgetown University professor claims GOP senators deserve “slow miserable deaths” and “castration”
April 30, 2018: Anti-Zionist NYU students arrested at Israel Independence Day Party, charged with reckless endangerment, assault
April 10, 2018: University of Illinois instructor assaults Trump supporters, students sue university for restricting their right to report on it
April 3, 2018: Flyer in high school English class compares Republicans to Nazis
February 8, 2018: Journalist calls for professors to drown conservative students
February 8, 2018: Northeastern University wishes death on Trump during lecture
January 15, 2018: Georgetown University advisor wishes sexual assault upon conservative commentator Allie Stuckey
December 9, 2017: Fordham University students booted from coffee shop by fellow student for wearing MAGA hats
November 22, 2017: Trump-hater snatches, steals student’s MAGA hat at University of California, Riverside
November 21, 2017: Wilfrid Laurier University berates teaching assistant for playing a Jordan Peterson video in class
November 3, 2017: “Multicultural” office at Providence College hosts “stab a Trumpkin” display
October 19, 2017: Left-wing thugs arrested for disrupting College Republican meeting, shouting “fascists,” “racists,” and “white supremacists”
September 15, 2017: John Jay College professor tweets that he is proud to teach “future dead cops”
August 29, 2017: Former California-area professor charged with assault for allegedly beating Trump supporter with bike lock
August 28, 2017: University of Nebraska-Lincoln employees harass, call police on conservative student activists
August 14, 2017: Conservative student attacked for “YAF” hat at vigil for Charlottesville victims
June 19, 2017: University of Georgia socialist group under police investigation after calling for beheading Republicans
April 20, 2017: University of Alaska displays professor’s painting of a decapitated Trump in its gallery
April 8, 2017: Fresno State professor says Trump supporters “must hang” in order to save democracy
March 15, 2017: University of Michigan student detained after damaging Trump supporter’s flag
March 6, 2017: Berkeley man arrested for destroying College Republican sign
March 6, 2017: Angry mob derails Charles Murray event at Middlebury College, sends professor to hospital
February 11, 2017: University of Central Florida club incites young kids to “kill Donald Trump”
February 8, 2017: CSUF instructor suspended for striking pro-Trump student
February 7, 2017: Student pepper sprayed while wearing a “Make Bitcoin Great Again” hat
February 1, 2017: UC Berkeley Milo Yiannopoulos event evacuated as masked Antifa members start fires, swarm building
January 30, 2017: Anti-Trump graffiti spray-painted on Rowan University sign
December 29, 2016: Ivanka Trump harassed on JetBlue flight by college professor
December 25, 2016: Drexel University professor says “all I want for Christmas is white genocide”
December 23, 2016: Bryn Mawr student and Trump supporter harassed until she drops out
December 15, 2016: Cornell College Republicans president assaulted, called “racist bitch”
December 10, 2016: Orange Coast College professor calls Trump election “act of terrorism,” “we are in Civil War times”
November 11, 2016: Texas, Southwest University Trump supporter’s car vandalized
November 10, 2016: Black Trump supporter attacked at NYC college, MAGA hat almost set alight
November 14, 2016: Toronto student wants Trump to be assassinated
October 26, 2016: University of Pittsburgh Trump supporters campaign, table flipped
April 8, 2016: Portland State University protesters crash pro-Trump student event, make threats
March 18, 2016: Trump stickers’ vandalized, Republican students harassed at Saint Mary’s college
March 14, 2016: Vandals target Trump supporters in College Park, “fuck Trump … Nazi scum”
January 25, 2016: Mizzou professor Melissa Click charged with assaulting journalist
January 20, 2016: FBI reportedly investigating Kent State professor Julio Cesar Pino for his ties to ISIS
