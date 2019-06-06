YouTube Under Fire from Independent Creators over #VoxAdpocalypse

YouTube has begun demonetizing any content deemed to “brush up” against its rules following complaints from Vox journalist Carlos Maza. The backlash by independent video creators, politicians, and site users against the Google-owned platform, called #VoxAdpocalypse, became the top trend on Twitter.

Vox writer and video host Carlos Maza recently called for conservative commentator Steven Crowder to be removed from YouTube, claiming that Crowder repeatedly directed homophobic slurs at him. Maza took to Twitter to call Crowder out and pressure YouTube to take action, claiming that despite being used to “online harassment,” Crowder had been “bothering him.”

Crowder defended himself stating that his comments were jokes and “harmless ribbing” in a video he released earlier this week. However, critics still called for him to be banned from the platform. YouTube was quiet about the situation for some time but has finally responded, stating that although Crowder’s language was “hurtful,” it did not violate the site’s policies.

But one day later, YouTube reversed its previous statements by demonetizing Crowder’s account, preventing him from making money from ads placed on his videos. In a tweet, YouTube said “We have suspended this channel’s monetization. We came to this decision because a pattern of egregious actions has harmed the broader community and is against our YouTube Partner Program policies.”

But the demonetization of Crowder was only one part of a much larger campaign by YouTube, which included demonetizing independent journalist Ford Fischer, banning a history teacher who posted Nazi propaganda speeches for educational use, and banning or demonetizing a wide variety of left-wing and right-wing channels.

Conservatives have now taken to Twitter to express their anger over YouTube’s further attempts to demonetize conservative content on its platform. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called the move “ridiculous” and told YouTube to “stop playing god.”

This is ridiculous. YouTube is not the Star Chamber — stop playing God & silencing those voices you disagree with. This will not end well. #LouderWithCrowder https://t.co/x8G4pm4gS3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2019

This is nuts. YouTube needs to explain why @scrowder is banned, but @iamsambee (“Ivanka is a feckless c***.”) & @JimCarrey (“look at my pretty picture of Gov. Kay Ivey being murdered in the womb”) aren’t. No coherent standard explains it. Here’s an idea: DON’T BLACKLIST ANYBODY. https://t.co/F6ez8XHzXS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2019

Comedian Jimmy Dore noted that independent journalist Ford Fischer had his account demonetized as a result of the new “Adpocalypse” as he has previously reported on activism and extremism.

Advocating for censorship to fight hate is the worst tactic, it creates lots more victims and has a chilling effect on free speech. it has started and it doesn’t seem to be stopping,#VoxAdpocalypse pic.twitter.com/RwThbus3Vs — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) June 5, 2019

One America News Network host Jack Posobiec posted a video to his Twitter account detailing his simple plan to fix the issue of censorship on social media, “break them up,” Posobiec chants:

Radio show host Dan Bongino highlighted some previous tweets made by Maza in which he called for the harassment of conservatives:

Just a reminder, Carlos Maza is a violent leftist who has called for attacks on conservatives. https://t.co/a7m5bTN67L pic.twitter.com/xJKERg3msP — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 6, 2019

Video game developer Mark Kern reminds readers that like Twitter banning people for tweeting “learn to code” at journalists, the Masters of the Universe seem sensitive about criticism of journalists.

“But he was using slurs!” Okay, explain why “learn to code” got so may people suspended? Are we banning slurs, or criticism of mainstream journalists? #VoxAdpocalypse — Mark Kern (@Grummz) June 6, 2019

Independent journalist Tim Pool noted that Maza was attempting to distance himself from any blame in the situation:

The same people calling for censorship physically attacked me during Occupy Wall Street on several occasions for filming them. The only reason Maza is speaking in defense of Ford is to save face as the collateral damage of his campaign is outside the overton window https://t.co/1hvse6wezP — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 6, 2019

But make no mistake, they do NOT want to allow actual journalists to work. Look at all the instances of these people blocking cameras and attacking the press — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 6, 2019

Adam22, an Internet personality and host of the rap-themed podcast No Jumper, also called Maza out for his role in YouTube’s crackdown:

Carlos Maza has left thousands of YouTubers up shits creek with no way to pay their rent. All because he couldn’t handle being called gay and Mexican despite in fact being gay and Mexican. I dislike most of @scrowder’s content but this is a truly terrifying state of affairs pic.twitter.com/CqnR3ggraJ — adam22 (@adam22) June 6, 2019

Despite causing the #VoxAdpocalypse by complaining about YouTube’s rules, Maza has continued to complain. In a recent thread, Maza seems unable to comprehend YouTube’s decision to allow certain insults and epithets in videos:

“Using racial, homophobic, or sexist epithets on their own would not necessarily violate either of these policies.” – @YouTube’s head of communications https://t.co/gqVh5Lhsvx — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 6, 2019

What value does @YouTube think racist and homophobic epithets add to the platform? What possible rationale can it have for carving out an exception for epithets? Who does that kind of speech benefit? — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 6, 2019

.@YouTube does not have an anti-harassment or anti-hate speech policy. It has rules clarifying how to engage in hate speech and harassment with impunity. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 6, 2019

.@YouTube has decided that being targeted by racist and homophobic slurs is acceptable as long as its part of a bigger debate. Essentially telling queer and non-white creators that abuse and harassment is the price you pay for engaging in politics. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 6, 2019

This is why @YouTube has become such a toxic dumpster fire. The platform normalizes hate speech by treating it like part of regular political discourse. Queer people and people of color shouldn’t have to endure abuse just to participate in controversial discussions. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 6, 2019

YouTube does not appear to be backing down on this issue but has faced intense backlash from creators on the platform. Breitbart News will continue to report on this story as it develops.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com