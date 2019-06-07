Catholic Georgetown University Celebrates LGBT Pride Month

Georgetown University, a Catholic University, hosts several pride celebration events each year through its LGBTQ resource center.

According to a report by The College Fix, the Catholic Georgetown University dedicates a significant amount of resources to LGBT programming. Each year, the university celebrates Pride Month, “Coming Out Month,” and “Gender Liberation Week.” Some Christians have questioned how Georgetown University can reconcile both its emphasis on LGBT rights and its Christian faith.

A page on Georgetown University’s website details the mission of their LGBTQ Resource Center. The center offers a variety of surfaces and programs for the purpose of giving a “voice” to Georgetown community members of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Questioning (LGBTQ) Resource Center provides education, programming, support services, and voice to Georgetown students, faculty, staff, and alumni of all sexual orientations and gender identities. We are committed to understanding sexual orientation and gender identity in the context of and as it intersects with race, religion, ethnicity, nationality, ability, socio-economic status, and culture. The Center works toward a holistic understanding of LGBTQ communities; it takes leadership in providing and supporting a broad array of services, programs and resources to the campus community. Inspired by the Catholic and Jesuit principles of respect for the dignity of all, cura personalis, equality, and education of the whole person, the Center seeks to establish a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for LGBTQ community members and promote better understanding and integration with the entire campus community.

It is likely that Georgetown University’s emphasis on LGBT issues is motivated by its Jesuit brand of Catholicism. Popular Jesuit Priest James Martin S.J. published a book in 2018 entitled Building a Bridge that encourages Catholics to embrace the LGBT community.

