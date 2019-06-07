UC Berkeley Hasn’t Had a Conservative Commencement Speaker in 10 Years

A recent analysis revealed that UC Berkeley has not hosted a conservative commencement speaker in ten years.

According to a report by Campus Reform, research has revealed that UC Berkeley has not hosted a conservative commencement speaker in ten years. The analysis looked at the commencement addresses starting in the spring of 2009 and ending in the spring of this year.

Several Democratic political officials have spoken at UC Berkeley graduation ceremonies. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered the commencement address in the spring of 2014. California governor Jerry Brown offered the commencement address for political science students in the spring of 2013.

During those years, not a single speaker was conservative. To fully complete the analysis, the report considered the political donations of non-political speakers. In that time span, five of the fifteen commencement speakers were tech industry executives. The list included Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. All of these speakers have donated to Democratic candidates or political organizations.

Two Berkeley professors have given commencement addresses in this time span. Professor Robert Reich, who gave the fall 2015 commencement address, served as the Secretary of Labor for President Bill. Professor Randy Schekman, who offered the fall 2013 address, was found to have donated to Democratic political candidates and organizations.

Other speakers, including comedian Maz Jobrani and Chancellor Carol Christ, were found to have donated to Democratic political causes.

It is not exactly a coincidence that all of the speakers have been on the left. Commencement speakers at UC Berkeley are chosen by the student body, which, like most college student bodies is overwhelmingly leftist.

