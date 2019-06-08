Hidden Camera Videos of Oregon State Students Found on Porn Site

The Oregon State University Department of Public Safety informed students that an unknown individual was filming women around campus without their knowledge and uploading the videos to porn sites.

According to a report by the Oregon State University student newspaper, a student or other local resident at the university is secretly recording women around campus and uploading the footage to porn sites. The Oregon State University Department of Public Safety encouraged students to monitor their surroundings as they travel around campus.

The report claims that over 50 videos of Oregon State University females have been posted to the internet. In each video, the students, who are not aware that they are being filmed, are shown walking around campus.

Steve Clark, the vice president of university relations and marketing, told students that their public safety department is working to identify the possible student behind the videos.

“We felt that it was very important to notify the university community, to be aware of this practice occurring, and to be aware of their surroundings at any individual who may appear to be recording unsolicited photos or videos,” Clark said in a comment. “Meanwhile, I would say, this remains a very safe campus, and one of the ways we are safe is by having effective law enforcement and public safety on campus, and by informing our community of issues that may prompt concern and a response.”

Although it is legal to film students on a public campus, Clark notes that the student’s behavior puts members of the university community at risk. “We have to be mindful that it is not illegal to take pictures on campus, but it is inappropriate to be taking photos of members of the community and placing them on an internet porn site,” Clark added. “Placing photos on the web is not illegal. Inappropriate behavior that puts members of the community at risk can be a student conduct matter, if this is a student, but we don’t know that it is.”

