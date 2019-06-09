Feds: Leftist Tech Reporter Peter Bright Arrested for Soliciting Child Sex Online

Leftist Ars Technica journalist and male feminist Peter Bright has been arrested for soliciting sex from a minor online. According to the FBI, Bright sought sex with a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old.

The Daily Dot reports that far-left male feminist and Ars Technica reporter Peter Bright has been arrested on charges of soliciting sex from a minor via the Internet. According to a federal complaint, Bright sought to molest a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old and met with an undercover agent in an attempt to do so, Bright was then arrested. Even more worrying is that in chat logs between Bright and the undercover agent, Bright alleges that he’s currently in a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old.

The complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges that Bright met with an undercover FBI special agent who made contact with Bright via the social media fetish platform KinkD on April 18. Bright communicated via the platform with the username “randomanon” and responded to a message that the agent posted on the platform a day earlier in which he posed as a mother seeking to find someone who would teach her children about the “birds and the bees.”

In later messages, the agent alleged to be the mother of a 7-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son. Bright and the agent allegedly communicated via WhatsApp for weeks; Bright regularly discussed molesting both children and raping the 7-year-old while sending graphic photos of his genitalia and test results that showed he did not have any sexually transmitted infections. The complaint shows that both the agent and Bright referred to plans to molest the children as “teaching” them “lessons,” and Bright described how he would escalate his contact with the child into more intense sexual acts.

Bright allegedly stated: “I’m thinking maybe something involving foreskin is the way to start.” Bright allegedly asked if the “lessons” would be heteronormative when the agent posing as the mother of the children stated that she did not understand, Bright stated: “Does [the Girl] eat flowers and [the Boy] suck snake.” Bright’s Twitter bio states that he is “Poly/pan/pervy.”

Bright allegedly said that he had developed a relationship with an 11-year-old girl whom he was molesting on a regular basis. “I have a girl I’ve been teaching off and on for a couple of months now,” Bright allegedly wrote. “But she’s in the Bronx, which makes the logistics much harder.” When asked by the undercover agent if he was good at “teaching,” Bright responded: “I think masturbation and, [sic] anal sex are probably my favourite subjects. Helping girls find those special places to touch, it’s very rewarding.”

Bright detailed his plans for the undercover agent’s children stating that he planned to touch and penetrate the daughter’s genitals and to have her perform oral sex on him. When asked if her daughter was a virgin, the undercover agent replied: “She has had the tip inside but not the whole cock … Does that excite you lol?” Bright replied: “Yes. But I think the tip might be all I can manage.”

Bright was arrested on May 22 when he arrived at a planned location to meet with the undercover agent in Manhattan. He admitted to speaking with the agent about “engaging in sexual activity with minors,” and has been charged with one count of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. He has been denied bail on the grounds of “risk of danger.” According to the federal inmate database, Peter Bright, aged 38, is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

A representative for Ars Technica told the Daily Dot that Bright is no longer employed at the company. Bright spent some time attacking right-wing personalities on Twitter including Mike Cernovich, who highlighted extremely worrying tweets by Bright which discussed underage girls.

One of my stalkers talked openly about “jail bait” (underage girls) from his verified twitter account. He kept his job at Ars Technica despite these comments. Who are Ars Technica advertisers? pic.twitter.com/qIQI809wxN — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 8, 2019

Bright was also extremely critical of the Gamergate movement, referring to “male gamers,” as “irredeemable.” In other posts on Twitter, Bright appeared to imply he had a good understanding of the psychology of child molesters:

Breitbart News will continue to report on Bright’s legal status and further investigations into his past activities.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com