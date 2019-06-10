Facebook Deletes ‘Natural News’ Facebook Page

Facebook has deleted the popular “Natural News” Facebook page according to recent reports.

The Daily Beast reports that Facebook removed the popular Natural News Facebook page, which had nearly 3 million followers, this week. In an article posted on Infowars, the administrator of the Natural News page Mike Adams wrote: “In response to a coordinated, heavily-funded smear campaign against Natural News and myself, the Health Ranger, Facebook has now permanently banned Natural News from posting content.”

Adams has further claimed that Natural News has been banned by Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Google News, Apple. Adams, who wrote about alternative medicines and natural remedies on the page writes in his article: “Anyone who questions the safety of toxic vaccines, 5G cell towers, geoengineering, chemotherapy or glyphosate weed killer chemicals is now maliciously attacked, smeared and de-platformed. You’re not even allowed now to talk about nutrition, anti-cancer foods or nutritional supplements without being labeled a “vitamin” website accused of pushing fake cures.”

At its peak, the Natural News Facebook page actually had more followers than Infowars, whose founder Alex Jones was also banned from multiple social media platforms. In May, Facebook banned Alex Jones, Infowars contributor and YouTube star Paul Joseph Watson, journalist and activist Laura Loomer, and Milo Yiannopoulos. Louis Farrakhan was notably also banned from the platforms at the same time.

Adams further attacked Silicon Valley tech giants writing: “Remember: As all this censorship is taking place, the tech giants somehow claim they aren’t censoring anyone at all. They claim to have a monopoly on ‘facts’ or ‘truth’ and proclaim themselves to have the King’s unique right to decide who gets to speak and who must be silenced. These criminals like Zuckerberg, Dorsey and Cook are un-elected, subject to zero transparency and offer no mechanism for due process whereby channels who are banned might defend themselves against unfair, dishonest smears or fake news attacks run by left-wing journo-terrorism hacks.”

He added: “In essence, the entire internet is now run by the most lawless evil war criminals imaginable, and they have zero respect for human rights, human dignity or free speech.” Facebook did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast but a spokesperson stated in May following the mass banning of prominent conservative figures: “We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

