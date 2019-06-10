Georgia Gwinnett College Students Call for Firing of Professor Who Criticized Illegal Immigration

A professor at Georgia Gwinnett College has come under fire from students for his perspective on illegal immigration.

According to a local news report, Georgia Gwinnett College Professor Fang Zhou, an immigrant from China, is facing calls for his termination after he expressed unpopular views about illegal immigration.

“I am against political correctness. I speak truth to power in class and my students learn about the financial drain of illegal immigration on the economy and the high crime rates of illegal immigrants,” Zhou said in a social media post. “My students are ‘woke’ and are overwhelmingly against illegal immigration after taking my class.”

Zhou expressed his concerns further in a short interview with the Atlantic Journal-Constitution. “If you are going to reward illegal immigrants, there will be more illegal immigrants,” he said.

Now, some Georgians are calling for his termination. Bee Nguyen, the State Representative for Georgia House District 89, posted screenshots from Zhou’s social media pages on her Twitter account. “Are these the values supported by Georgia Gwinnett College?” Nguyen wrote in the tweet.

While we celebrate the passage of the Dream Act, this @GeorgiaGwinnett professor uses hostile terms “ghetto thugs,” “libtards,” & spreads false narratives about immigrants. Are these the values supported by Georgia Gwinnett College? https://t.co/tCLJJ850Gb pic.twitter.com/1kL3xv3mS3 — Bee Nguyen (@BeeForGeorgia) June 6, 2019

“Those myths have been disputed many times,” Nguyen told the press. “I have concerns about him teaching those things in a classroom.”

Zhou claims that he does not force students to share his opinions. He reminded reporters that every person in America has a right to express themselves under the First Amendment.

