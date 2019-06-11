Amazon Beats Apple and Google as World’s Most Valuable Brand

According to recent brand rankings, Amazon has unseated Google and Apple to become the world’s most valuable brand.

CNBC reports that e-commerce giant Amazon has successfully beaten both Apple and Google becoming the world’s most valuable brand at $315.5 billion. Amazon was ranked first on the BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brand ranking 2019 published by WPP research agency Kantar, an increase of 52 percent from the year before, while Apple came second with a value of $309.5 billion. Google took the third place at $309 billion.

Combined, Google and Apple have spent 12 years at the top of the list with Google ranking first in 2018. Kantar’s global head of BrandZ, Doreen Wang, stated that Amazon’s huge increase in ranking was because of the company variety of service offerings: “Amazon’s phenomenal brand value growth of almost $108 billion in the last year demonstrates how brands are now less anchored to individual categories and regions. The boundaries are blurring as technology fluency allow brands, such as Amazon, Google and Alibaba, to offer a range of services across multiple consumer touchpoints,” said Wang.

Amazon has consistently increased investments in a number of industries as the company’s core business slows down. Amazon purchased video game streaming website Twitch.tv in 2016 for $970 million; since then the company has invested in self-driving car startu-up Aurora and electric truck company Rivian. Amazon also purchased online pharmacy PillPack in 2018 for $753 million.

BrandZ chair David Roth stated that the companies that did well in the rankings were those that introduced different consumer services: “Brands need to understand the value this type of model can create and should embrace its approach to be successful in the future,” said Roth.

Below are the highest ranked brands for the BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands of 2019:

The world’s most valuable brands 2019

Amazon $315.5 billion Apple $309.5 billion Google $309 billion Microsoft $251.2 billion Visa $177.9 billion Facebook $159 billion Alibaba $131.2 billion Tencent $130.9 billion McDonald’s $130.4 billion AT&T $108.4 billion

Both Alibaba and Tencent are Chinese companies.

