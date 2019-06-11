Project Veritas: Whistleblower Says Pinterest Censored Top Pro-Life Site as ‘Pornography’

A whistleblower at Pinterest has released documents to Project Veritas that explain how the social media giant censors pro-life and Christian content, even to the extent of blacklisting a top pro-life site by labeling it as “pornography.” The whistleblower also revealed the platforms “sensitive terms list” which reveals that Pinterest considers the term “Bible verses” to be “brand unsafe.”

In an interview with watchdog Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, the Pinterest insider said, “Somebody happened to notice that LiveAction.org was blocked.”

NEW: Tech Insider Blows Whistle on How Pinterest Listed Top Pro-Life Site as Porn, “Bible Verses” Censored #LifeCensored (See full story: https://t.co/mzMipyy02N) pic.twitter.com/scyNxBfJIV — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) June 11, 2019

“I was pretty surprised,” the whistleblower said, after discovering the national pro-life organization was added to a “porn domain block list,” a compilation of pornographic websites that Pinterest has gathered to ensure porn is not posted on the platform.

The insider also noted that websites on a “domain block list” cannot be linked in posts made by users.

Project Veritas reported:

While investigating, Project Veritas tried to post the LiveAction.org link on Pinterest and failed to do so, receiving an error message that read, “Sorry! Your request could not be completed.” Project Veritas reviewed the list of websites from the “porn domain block list” and was able to confirm that along with LiveAction.org, websites like zerohedge.com, pjmedia.com, teaparty.org and other various conservative websites were also listed. The majority of the document lists pornographic websites.

The watchdog reported that a document made available by the insider revealed that Pinterest employee Megan McClellan of the social media platform’s Trust and Safety team committed the code for Live Action to the “porn domain block list” in February.

Project Veritas reported that according to another document, Ginet Girmay, another Pinterest employee on the Trust and Safety team, “discusses LiveAction.org’s inclusion on the ‘porn domain block list,’” on May 29.

“Girmay says ‘I do not think [LiveAction.org] should be removed…’ even though Pinterest ‘is not currently removing pro-life/pro-choice content,’” Project Veritas reported.

“We have more questions than answers about Pinterest’s censorship of Live Action and the pro-life message,” said Lila Rose, founder and president of the pro-life organization. “Based on the evidence provided, it appears that Pinterest intentionally added ‘LiveAction.org’ to a ‘pornography’ blocklist in an effort to suppress our pro-life content from being shared on the platform.”

The whistleblower also made a “Sensitive Terms List” available to Project Veritas. The watchdog discovered that terms such as “Christian Easter” and “Bible verses” were labeled as “brand unsafe.”

“The insider explained to Project Veritas in an interview that such terms are removed from auto-complete search results,” the watchdog reported.

In another example of how the abortion industry is protected by big tech companies such as Pinterest, Project Veritas cited a document titled “A/C Privileged: Conspiracy Doc,” which, according to the insider, names various so-called conspiracy theories that Pinterest monitors.

According to the report:

Project Veritas noticed the listing of “David Daleiden/Planned Parenthood.” The description of the item reads, “Undercover at planned parenthood to ‘expose’ their sale of fetal remains.” The insider believes the record refers to the undercover video investigation conducted by David Daleiden which allegedly shows Planned Parenthood executives discussing the sale of fetal tissue for profit. Those undercover videos prompted various investigations and legal actions across the country. The Pinterest insider explained that the company removes conspiratorial content that they deem to be “harmful” from the platform.

In January, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals discredited the smear by Planned Parenthood and its allies in the abortion industry that the videos produced by Daleiden and Center for Medical Progress were “heavily edited” or “doctored.”

Project Veritas noted that Pinterest initially reacted to its exposé by stating Live Action is no longer on its “Porn Domain Blacklist.”

Subsequently, however, the watchdog group reported Pinterest permanently suspended Live Action’s Pinterest account.