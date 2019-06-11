Report: Boeing Wanted to Wait Years to Fix Problems that Caused Crashes

New reports suggest that Boeing intended to wait three years before fixing the 737 Max issue that led to two fatal crashes.

According to a Reuters report, Boeing planned to wait until 2020 to fix a warning light issue in their 737 Max fleet that coupled with the flight control system, led to two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

The faulty sensor is responsible for letting pilots know when they are flying at a dangerous “angle of attack,” which measures the angle between the airflow and the wing disagree.

Breitbart News reported in May that the crucial sensor was offered as an optional add-on feature for the 737 Max. In a statement made earlier this year, Boeing confirmed that the sensor was not a standard feature on the 737 Max fleet.

The Boeing design requirements for the 737 MAX included the AOA Disagree alert as a standard, standalone feature, in keeping with Boeing’s fundamental design philosophy of retaining commonality with the 737NG. In 2017, within several months after beginning 737 MAX deliveries, engineers at Boeing identified that the 737 MAX display system software did not correctly meet the AOA Disagree alert requirements. The software delivered to Boeing linked the AOA Disagree alert to the AOA indicator, which is an optional feature on the MAX and the NG. Accordingly, the software activated the AOA Disagree alert only if an airline opted for the AOA indicator.

Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe claims that the company did not believe that the absence of the sensor would be dangerous.

“Based on the safety review, the update was scheduled for the MAX 10 entry into service in 2020,” Johndroe said in a short comment. “We fell short in the implementation of the AoA Disagree alert and are taking steps to address these issues so they do not occur again.”

