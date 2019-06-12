Former College Professor Sues Marvel, Claims He Is ‘Black Panther’ Author

A former professor at Wiley College in Texas is suing Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Company over his claim that he is the original author of the Black Panther movie.

According to a local news report, former Wiley College Professor David Louis Whitehead claims he is the author behind the blockbuster Black Panther movie. There is one problem with Whitehead’s claim: Black Panther was created in 1966 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Whitehead proposed a film entitled Black Batman to Netflix executives in November 2016. Executives informed Whitehead on the day of submission that they would pass on his film proposal. Despite this, Whitehead insists that Marvel Studios took elements from the proposal and implemented them in the Black Panther film.

