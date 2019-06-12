Former UCLA Gynecologist Facing Sexual Misconduct Charges from Patients

A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, is facing sexual misconduct charges from two patients.

According to a local news report, a former UCLA gynecologist is facing two accusations of sexual misconduct. Dr. James Heaps served as an obstetrician-gynecologist at UCLA’s student health center for almost three decades. In 2010, he left the university before returned in a similar role at UCLA Health. Heaps is now facing charges from two patients he treated in 2017 and 2018.

The university addressed the accusations against Dr. Heaps in a statement that was published on Monday. In the statement, the university claimed that they removed Dr. Heaps from his position after a short investigation into his conduct.

Our university’s first and highest obligation is to the communities we serve. And so, it is with a profound sense of sadness that we report distressing information. Dr. James Heaps, a physician formerly employed by UCLA, has been charged with sexual battery in connection with his medical practice and today surrendered to law enforcement. Dr. Heaps was an obstetrician-gynecologist who worked on a part-time basis at the UCLA student health center from approximately 1983 to 2010, was hired by UCLA Health in 2014 and held medical staff privileges at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from 1988 to 2018. We understand that these charges relate to care he provided to two patients in 2017 and 2018 at UCLA Health. Last year, in response to allegations of sexual misconduct against Dr. Heaps, UCLA investigated his conduct, removed him from clinical practice, informed him that his employment was being terminated (after which he announced he was retiring) and reported him to the Medical Board of California and law enforcement.

Dr. Heaps is far from the first university doctor to face charges for sexual misconduct. Dr. Larry Nassar of Michigan State University was accused of abusing hundreds of female students and athletes. Nassar is currently serving out a life prison sentence.

