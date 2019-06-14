YouTube Censors Tim Pool Video on Project Veritas’ Pinterest Exposé

YouTube took down a video from independent journalist Tim Pool discussing Project Veritas’ recent interview with an insider at social media platform Pinterest, who exposed anti-Christian bias at the company.

Pool said that unlike other video takedowns, YouTube tried to remove his video quietly, without notifying him.

The journalist shared an image showing that there was no explanation for the video’s removal. Pool says this is unusual, even for the Google-owned YouTube.

“I have never seen this before,” said Pool. “Any removal usually has a line next to it explaining it. I never got an email or any kind of notice — this was quietly removed without telling me.”

This is the second time YouTube has censored the Pinterest story. It previously removed Project Veritas’ original video with the insider.

From Breitbart News’ earlier story:

YouTube censored a video from undercover journalism outlet Project Veritas featuring an interview with a Silicon Valley insider who revealed anti-Christian censorship at the social media platform Pinterest. YouTube users who navigate to the Project Veritas interview are now met with a message informing them that the video is “no longer available due to a privacy claim by a third party.” The video can still be accessed at Project Veritas’ website. It reveals that Pinterest added Bible verses to a “sensitive terms” list and censored a major pro-life website as “pornography.” …. In a statement to Breitbart News, a YouTube spokesman said “The privacy of our users is important to us, that’s why we created robust privacy guidelines. If someone feels their privacy has been violated on YouTube, they can file a privacy complaint and we will promptly remove the content if it violates our guidelines.”

Breitbart will continue to report on the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe censorship Project Veritas’ reporting on Pinterest.

