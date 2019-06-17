Harvard Rescinds Admission from Parkland Student Kyle Kashuv

Harvard University has rescinded its offer of admission to Parkland student Kyle Kashuv in response to a series of leaked online conversations in which Kashuv used racial slurs.

Kyle Kashuv, who was catapulted into the spotlight after living through the Parkland shooting, announced via Twitter on Monday morning that Harvard University had rescinded his offer of admission. The decision was made in response to leaked conversations in which Kashuv used racial slurs. Kashuv’s used the word “n*gger” both in group chats and reportedly in text messages with a friend.

“Harvard rescinded my acceptance,” Kashuv wrote in a tweet. “Three months after being admitted to Harvard Class of 2023, Harvard has decided to rescind my admission over texts and comments made nearly two years ago, months prior to the shooting.”

Kashuv released an apology after the conversations were leaked online. The apology received a mixed reaction on social media. Some praised Kashuv for owning his actions. Others argued that Kashuv’s apology didn’t go far enough.

On May 24, Harvard University sent Kashuv a letter, letting him know that they were aware of the leaked conversations. “We have become aware of media reports discussing offensive statements allegedly authored by you. As you know, Harvard reserves the right to withdraw an offer of admission under various conditions, including ‘if you engage or have engaged in behavior that brings into question your honesty, maturity, or moral character.'”

Harvard asked Kashuv to provide a full explanation of his actions. Kashuv complied and promptly sent Harvard a letter detailing and apologizing for is actions. “I will continue to mature and will enter Harvard with three years and many life experiences between the foolish child who said those things and the man I am today,” Kashuv wrote.

He then followed up with a second email to Harvard’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion. “I am deeply sorry for my past comments, I know I am not the same person. But I realize there is always more I can do to understand and learn about the struggle and pain of minority communities in America and worldwide,” Kashuv wrote in an email.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion responded kindly to Kashuv and welcomed him to the Harvard Class of 2023. “We appreciate your thoughtful reflections and look forward to connecting with you…,” the diversity office wrote.

On June 3, Harvard wrote a letter to Kashuv informing him that it had decided to rescind his offer of admission. “After careful consideration the Committee voted to rescind your admission to Harvard College,” the letter reads.

Kashuv asked Harvard if he could meet with a representative from the admissions office to discuss their decision. William J. Fitzsimmons, Harvard’s Dean of Admissions, quickly rejected Kashuv’s request for a meeting.

Kashuv argued on Twitter on Monday morning that Harvard should recognize his desire for personal growth because of the institution’s own history of racism.

“Harvard deciding that someone can’t grow, especially after a life-altering event like the shooting, is deeply concerning,” Kashuv wrote in a tweet. “If any institution should understand growth, it’s Harvard, which is looked to as the pinnacle of higher education despite its checkered past.”

