Google Slammed for Political Bias at Annual Shareholder Meeting

Tech giant Google, which faces dual antitrust probes from the FTC and the House Judiciary Committee, was called out for political bias at the annual shareholder meeting of its parent company, Alphabet Inc.

Justin Danhof Esq., director of the conservative Free Enterprise Project, attended the meeting, where he demanded answers from Google CEO Sundar Pichai on widely-documented allegations of the company’s discrimination against non-leftist viewpoints.

Denouncing Google for what he said was a flippant attitude towards viewpoint diversity, Danhof raised the company’s treatment of Heritage Foundation president Kay Cole James. Earlier in the year, Breitbart News published internal discussions revealing a pressure campaign by intolerant left-wing Google employees to force the tech giant to disassociate from James, one of the most prominent black women in the conservative movement.

Danhof said:

Why is this woke company so afraid of viewpoint diversity? When I filed a shareholder proposal asking the company to consider the idea of expanding viewpoint diversity on the board, the company scoffed. In April, Google ended its AI advisory board before it even got off the ground because a few close-minded Googlers objected to the inclusion of Heritage Foundation President Kay Coles James on the project. This outrage mob called James so many words that I’m not going to say in this public forum. Regarding her experience with Google, James wrote this: “In 1961, at age 12, I was one of two-dozen black children who integrated an all-white junior high school in Richmond. White parents jeered me outside the school, and inside, their kids stuck me with pins, shoved me in the halls and pushed me down the stairs. So when the group of Google employees resorted to calling names and making false accusations because they didn’t want a conservative voice advising the company, the hostility was reminiscent of what I felt back then — that same intolerance for someone who was different from them.”

Shame on Google and every single person involved in ending the A.I. board and giving in to this mob. The company’s intolerance is staggering. From working with the racist, bigoted and discredited Southern Poverty Law Center…

Danhof was then cut off, but went on to demand an answer from Google CEO Sundar Pichai:

OK, my question is for Mr. Pichai then. Will you commit today to a course correction at this company and start promoting actual viewpoint diversity? Perhaps you could establish a public policy advisory board that includes folks such as Ms. James to help the company actually become tolerant and inclusive.

Pichai failed to answer the question, instead passing the buck to Kent Walker, the company’s VP of public policy. Last year, Breitbart News released an internal video recording of Google executives including Walker, who can be heard stating his desire to make the populist and nationalist movements a “blip” in a “historical arc that bends towards progress.”

Google is under increasing scrutiny for its discrimination against conservatives, both externally in its products and internally against its own employees. A judge in California recently ruled that a class-action lawsuit on behalf of former Google employees who claim the company discriminates on the basis of viewpoint, among other factors, can proceed to the discovery stage.

Watch Danhof’s full exchange with Alphabet executives here:

