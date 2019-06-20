Marsha Blackburn Introduces Campus Free Speech Resolution in Senate

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) blasted campus “free speech codes” during a speech in which she introduced a campus free speech resolution.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee introduced a resolution that will protect free speech on campuses during a congressional address that took place earlier this month.

“Standing by as universities surrounder to activists who value their own comfort over the free exchange of ideas isn’t just a mistake, it’s a moral inversion,” Blackburn said during her speech. “We have a duty to make sure that protecting the First Amendment means protecting one another in the public square, even if we want more than anything to shut down what we are hearing.”

During her speech, Blackburn mentioned the protests against Charles Murry at Middlebury College. In March 2017, an angry mob derailed a scheduled event at Middlebury College featuring scholar Charles Murray. Middlebury Professor Allison Stanger, who volunteered to moderate the event featuring Murray, was physically attacked by left-wing student protesters over her decision to participate.

Nicki Neily, the President of an organization called Speech First, argued that Senator Blackburn’s resolution is a “timely” measure to address the current speech issues playing out on American colleges today.

We applaud the Senate’s resolution. College campuses are the place where ideas should be vigorously debated, but sadly, the window of acceptable political discourse on campus is so narrow that students who express views outside that orthodoxy can be punished and dragged through burdensome administrative proceedings. Across the country, far too many public universities have failed to uphold their obligations under the First Amendment. The Senate’s resolution is a timely reminder of those obligations and the fundamental values they protect.

