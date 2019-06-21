YouTube Demonetizes Evergreen State College Critic

Evergreen State College critic Benjamin Boyce has had many videos on his YouTube channel demonetized this week, part of a larger trend of video creators critical of progressive values being demonetized or blacklisted by the platform.

According to a report by the College Fix, top Evergreen State College critic Benjamin Boyce has had many videos on his YouTube channel demonetized this week. This comes in the aftermath of the recent attempt by YouTube to sanction certain creators based upon the type of content they create. Media attention earlier this month was focused on a conflict between YouTube comedian Steven Crowder and Vox journalist Carlos Maza.

But Boyce’s content is far from controversial. His videos, many of which have focused on the chaos at Evergreen State College, are equal parts tame and thoughtful. Boyce graduated from Evergreen State College in 2017 and has continued to document its decline since the protests that cost Professor Bret Weinstein his job.

“I am basically a centrist, I do a lot of criticism of the hard left because of my focus on The Evergreen State College and seeing the disaster of what happens when far left ideology is institutionalized,” Boyce said in a comment. “If you look at my content and compare it to Crowder’s, my humor is not potty humor … I usually deal with my topics in a sensitive way.”

A YouTube spokesperson told the College Fix that certain videos featuring sensitive topics are unlikely to be approved for advertising. They encouraged Boyce to appeal the decisions to demonetize his videos.

“We have clear policies that govern what videos may show ads, and videos that feature sensitive topics or events are not suitable for advertising. If we find a video that violates our policies, we remove ads,” the spokesperson said. “We always encourage creators to appeal if they feel that ads were wrongly removed from a video.”

