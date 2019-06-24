Rutgers to Host ‘Dismantling White Organizational Culture’ Event

Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey, is scheduled to host an unusual event this week entitled “Recognizing and Dismantling White Organizational Culture.”

According to a report by The College Fix, Rutgers University is scheduled to host an event on Tuesday, June 25, that will teach attendees how to erase “white” culture in the professional world.

The description for the event on the Rutgers University suggests that attendees will vague theory about the ways in which “whiteness” impacts the workplace. Finally, attendees will learn how to “dismantle” the “white” culture of the American professional world.

Participants in this workshop will: Understand what is white United States-ian culture; Understand the beliefs and values of white United State-ian culture; Recognize characteristics of white United States-ian culture in organizations; Begin to explore the impact the culture has on professionals in the field; and Learn antidotes to dismantling white organizational culture.

The event will also include an address by a local artist, who will teach attendees about “white” workplace culture through a “queer feminist perspective.”

Following the morning session and lunch, Emma Wilcox of Gallery Aferro will deliver a keynote presentation to continue the morning’s discussion, using a queer feminist perspective and drawing from 16 years of lived experience with Aferro, a grassroots, Newark-based, artist-run space. As a artist/nonprofit worker, Wilcox employs conceptual strategies to address jargon, false binaries, and hyperbole, and imagine other worlds beyond our inherited structures of power, access, and outcome.

Although the event is being offered at no cost, attendees are encouraged to make a donation. The organizers of the event claim on the event page that the one-day event is worth approximately $120.

