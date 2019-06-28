Report: Apple Moving Mac Computer Production to China from U.S.

Silicon Valley tech giant Apple is reportedly moving the production of its new Mac Pro desktop computers from the United States to China.

CNBC reports that Silicon Valley tech giant Apple plans to assemble its new Mac Pro desktop computer in China, moving production out of the U.S. where previous models were assembled. The Mac Pro was unveiled by Apple earlier this month and is set to go on sale later in 2019.

Apple previously warned that tariffs on China could hurt the company’s contribution to the U.S. economy. Increased trade tensions between the U.S. and China have resulted in Apple considering moving some current production taking place in China to other parts of Asia. The move to assemble the Mac Pro in China is reportedly in efforts to reduce shipping costs as the Shanghai factory where the Mac Pro will be assembled is closer to Apple’s other Asian suppliers.

“Like all of our products, the new Mac Pro is designed and engineered in California and includes components from several countries including the United States,” Apple said in a statement. “We’re proud to support manufacturing facilities in 30 U.S. states and last year we spent $60 billion with over 9,000 suppliers across the US. Our investment and innovation supports 2 million American jobs. Final assembly is only one part of the manufacturing process.”

Apple could still move its Mac Pro assembly productions out of China if trade issues between the U.S. and China continue to grow. According to sources, Ireland is being considered as a possible alternative.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com