Gordon Chang: Apple’s Production Move from USA to China ‘Unbelievable’

Author and Daily Beast columnist Gordon Chang appeared on Breitbart News Daily this week to discuss Apple’s decision to move production to China and recent news about Huawei. Chang called Apple’s decision to move Mac computer production to China from Texas “unbelievable,” adding “Apple has told us which side it’s on.”

Speaking with Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow, China expert and Daily Beast columnist Gordon Chang discussed a number of new developments between the U.S. and China. Notably, President Trump eased his restriction on China’s Huawei telecom giant, a move that Chang was was “disturbing” given that Washington appears to believe that the company’s products could be a national threat compromised by Chinese intelligence.

Chang stated: “I can’t come up with a rationale for doing this. When we look at Huawei, you know, they compete with us and so do others. That’s fair. But what is not fair is that Huawei, from its founding in 1987 to today, has been stealing U.S. intellectual property. That’s the way that they have been able to grow,” he said. “They’ve got illegal subsidies from the Chinese central government. Their equipment is being used by Beijing to surreptitiously take data from other countries.”

Chang made his beliefs about the company very clear stating “Clearly they are a threat, and we’ve got to do everything we can to put that company out of business. The one thing we shouldn’t be doing is helping them in any way.”

Chang was further surprised by tech giant Apple’s recent decision to move some of its production to China. Breitbart News reported recently Apple plans to assemble its new Mac Pro desktop computer in China, moving production out of the U.S. where previous models were assembled. The Mac Pro was unveiled by Apple earlier this month and is set to go on sale later in 2019.

Apple previously warned that tariffs on China could hurt the company’s contribution to the U.S. economy. Increased trade tensions between the U.S. and China have resulted in Apple considering moving some current production taking place in China to other parts of Asia. The move to assemble the Mac Pro in China is reportedly in efforts to reduce shipping costs as the Shanghai factory where the Mac Pro will be assembled is closer to Apple’s other Asian suppliers.

Chang commented that this move was “unbelievable” and added: “Apple has told us which side it’s on. I’m just at a loss for words at what Apple is doing by moving production of the Mac Pro out of Austin, Texas to Shanghai.”

Watch the full interview on Breitbart News Daily here.

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern.