Charlie Kirk Launches ‘Turning Point Action’ to Organize 1 Million Trump-Supporting Students

Turning Point USA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk, who has launched Turning Point Action, a national get out the vote initiative for President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, announced the acquisition of Students for Trump on Tuesday.

TPUSA’s sister 501(c)(4) organization, Turning Point Action (TPA), announced on Tuesday its expansion with the acquisition of Students for Trump, and “all associated media assets.” The new initiative is seeking to organize one million student Trump-supporters in an effort to get out the vote in 2020.

“It’s no question that freedom is on the ballot in 2020,” said Kirk, “I’ve spent the last six years traveling the country and speaking to young voters. Millennials and Generation Z want to run their own lives and make their own money.”

“What we don’t want is insane, socialist and Marxist policies that our parents and grandparents risked, and many cases, lost their lives to defeat in their own generation,” added Kirk. He continued, “We’re proud to be at the forefront of the youth movement to re-elect freedom in 2020 by adding one million new voters to support four more years of President Trump.”

With this acquisition, Students for Trump, a project of TPA, will be the official pro-Trump student group on campuses across the country beginning in the fall 2019 semester. Kirk will take on the role of chairman, while Students for Trump co-founder Ryan Fournier will remain with the organization as co-chairman.

“Students for Trump sets out to build the largest candidate-focused chapter program in the nation with a primary goal of reaching Division I universities,” announced TPA in a statement, adding that the organization will be hosting “large-scale rallies and events” across the nation.

The first event, which will be the official “Launch Party,” is scheduled for August 23, 2019 at the Palms Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

