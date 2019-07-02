Female Athlete Claims Retaliation After Fighting Transgender Athlete Policy

Selina Soule, a high school track athlete, filed a complaint with the Department of Education over new policies that allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s track events. Now, Soule is allegedly facing retaliation from her own coach.

Soule believes that her track coach is retaliating against her over her decision to file the complaint. She claims that her coach has made her do exercises that are uncommon for short-distance competitors like Soule. Soule says she was told that she will be banned from competition unless she completes these exercises, which are designed to benefit athletes that compete in different track events.

The complaint cites the case made by tennis champion Martina Navratilova against the inclusion of transgender females in female athletic events. Navratilova points out that 275 high school boys bested an athletic record set by Team USA sprinter Allyson Felix, who holds as many gold medals as Usain Bolt.

Team USA sprinter Allyson Felix has the most World Championship medals in history, male or female, and is tied with Usain Bolt for the most World Championship golds. Her lifetime best in the 400 meters is 49.26 seconds. In 2018 alone, 275 high school boys ran faster on 783 occasions. The sex differential is even more pronounced in sports and events involving jumping. Team USA’s Vashti Cunningham has the American record for high school girls in the high jump at 6 feet, 41⁄2 inches. Last year just in California, 50 high school boys jumped higher. The sex differential isn’t the result of boys and men having a male gender identity, more resources, better training or superior discipline. It’s because they have androgenized bodies. A publication called The Daily Signal made a video about Soule’s experience competing in high school track. Soule claims that the inclusion of transgender athletes in her competitions makes it impossible for her to win. You can watch that video below.

