U.S. Army War College Cancels Guest Speaker Critical of Islam

The United States Army War College canceled an event featuring a speaker that has criticized Islam.

According to a report by The College Fix, the U.S. Army War College has canceled an event featuring Raymond Ibrahim, a writer who is frequently critical of Islam. The event, which was scheduled to take place on June 19, was canceled after a backlash. A school spokesperson claims that the event may be rescheduled if the school can find a scholar to counterbalance Ibrahim’s views.

The Army War College received pressure from multiple groups to cancel the event. A petition, published by the Muslim Grassroots Movement on June 6, demanded that the Army War College cancel the event featuring Ibrahim. “Ibrahim’s rhetoric—characterizing Muslims as inherently angry, hostile, and prone to terrorism against “the West”—normalizes and justifies violence against Muslims, which is already a burgeoning problem for the military,” the petition reads.

“Let’s tell the U.S. Army War College: If you don’t rescind Ibrahim’s invitation and denounce his Islamophobic rhetoric, you’re not only endorsing anti-Muslim hate, but dangerously nurturing Islamophobia and white nationalism within the military,” the petition adds.

CAIR published a press release asking the college to cancel the event. The release, which linked to the Muslim Grassroots Movement’s petition, called Ibrahim an “Islamophobe.”

The Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Philadelphia), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, and coalition partners today launched a digital campaign to encourage the US Army War College to reconsider its decision to invite notorious Islamophobe Raymond Ibrahim to deliver a lecture in its prestigious 50th Annual Lecture Series on June 19, 2019.

As Breitbart News has previously reported on CAIR:

In 2007-8, CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the terror financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. That case, in turn, led the FBI to discontinue its work with the organization. In 2009, a federal judge ruled that the government “produced ample evidence to establish” the ties of CAIR with Hamas, the Palestinian terror organization . The United Arab Emirates labeled CAIR a terrorist organization in 2014 (a decision that the Obama administration opposed).

Multiple groups, including the National Association of Scholars, has called on the college to proceed with Ibrahim’s event.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.