Boca Raton High School Principal: ‘Not Everyone Believes the Holocaust Happened’

William Latson, the principal of Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, Florida, has apologized after he bizarrely refused to admit that the Holocaust is a historical fact.

According to a local news report, Latson has apologized to the Spanish River High School community after a parent revealed an email exchange from 2018 in which Laton said that “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened.”

Latson made the comments after he was challenged by a parent on the lack of Holocaust education at the school. Initially, Latson told the parent that the school provides various opportunities for students to learn about the Holocaust. Then, he argued that only some members of the Spanish River High School community even believe that the Holocaust happened.

“Not everyone believes the Holocaust happened,” Laton said in the email. “And you have your thoughts, but we are a public school and not all of our parents have the same beliefs.”

“I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee,” Latson added.

After facing criticism over his remarks, Latson apologized. “I regret that the verbiage that I used when responding to an email message from a parent, one year ago, did not accurately reflect my professional and personal commitment to educating all students about the atrocities of the Holocaust,” Latson wrote in a statement to the Palm Beach Post.

“It is critical that, as a society, we hold dear the memory of the victims and hold fast to our commitment to counter anti-Semitism,” Latson added.

As a result of the Latson’s remarks, a school district superintendent will require all students at Spanish River High School will be required to read Night by Elie Wiesel, a book which documents Wiesel’s personal experience at Auschwitz and Buchenwald.

