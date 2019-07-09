University of Florida Student Claims He Was Attacked for MAGA Hat on July 4th

A student at the University of Florida claims that he was assaulted near campus on the Fourth of July because he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

University of Florida student Daniel Weldon announced on Friday in a Facebook post that he was assaulted for supporting President Donald Trump. The alleged incident occurred across the street from the University of Florida campus at a popular spot where students often grab snacks.

Weldon claims that a group of four or five females began pushing and punching him after they saw that he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. The group, which repeatedly called Weldon a “racist,” then tried to throw his hat on the ground.

The 4 or 5 girls start pushing me and punching. I’m a former college linebacker so I can take a hit and it’s not a big deal right? But one snatched my hat and tried to throw it away while another ripped my pin and tossed it. The dudes they were with actually ended up de-escalating the situation after the girls got violent and pulled them outside. I use the restroom and come back to one of them giving me the bird. I got food and spoke with a police officer. He told me this wasn’t the first time this happened at the University of Florida. I was disgusted when he told me this and unfortunately, I’ve seen similar situations through my time here. Some libs are violent and will lash out on Conservatives at this school.

Weldon’s full post can be read below:

Weldon, who was not physically harmed by the attack, has been engaged in conservative activism and politics throughout his time at the University of Florida. After the attack, a Gainesville police officer told Weldon that this was not the first time that a student had been assaulted for expressing support for President Trump.

