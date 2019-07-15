Watch: University of Miami Students Sign Hoax Petition to Ban ‘Offensive’ Hurricanes Mascot

Students at the University of Miami recently signed a fake petition in favor of banning the school’s “Hurricanes” mascot because it is offensive.

Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips created a fake petition, calling on the University of Miami to ban its “Hurricanes” mascot. The reason for the fake ban? Because those who have been harmed by real-life hurricanes could been offended.

“There’s gonna be people who have PTSD and this could f*** them up,” one student said in the video.

“F*** yeah!” one student said before signing the petition. “It’s not a huge deal, but it’s something, and it’ll make a difference,” another added.

Not every student at the University of Miami was on board with the fake petition, though. “I’m tired of everything being considered ‘offensive,'” one student said before refusing to sign the petition.

Breitbart News reported in 2018 that students at the University of Miami had petitioned to alter their other mascot, a white ibis bird named Sebastian. Students demanded that the mascot smoke a Juul vaporizer instead of a pipe.

