Watch Live: Senate Holds Hearing on ‘Google and Censorship’

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday afternoon titled “Google and Censorship through Search Engines,” which will be presided over by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), chairman of the Subcommittee on the Constitution.

Witnesses for the hearing include Karan Bhatia, Google’s Vice President for Government Affairs & Public Policy, and several prominent critics. Talk radio host Dennis Prager will provide testimony about his lawsuit against YouTube for allegedly restricting the reach of his “PragerU” channel, as will Dr. Robert Epstein — the psychology researcher featured in the documentary The Creepy Line.

Google has been under fire on a number of fronts in the past several weeks. Project Veritas released an investigative undercover video showing top Google executive Jen Gennai decrying President Trump’s election and strongly signaling that the company was taking steps to prevent his re-election. Gennai also expressed disdain for the company’s participation in congressional hearings: “There’s no use sitting there being attacked over something we know we’re not going to change,” she said.

YouTube, which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, deleted the Project Veritas video, citing “privacy violations.” Senator Cruz re-uploaded the video to his own channel in defiance of the action.

More recently, tech billionaire Peter Thiel accused Google of “treasonous” activity by deciding “to work with the Chinese military and not with the U.S. military.” Thiel publicly challenged the company to answer whether its “senior management” has been “thoroughly infiltrated by Chinese intelligence.” President Trump, seeing a report on Thiel’s remarks, said Tuesday that he will “look into” the allegations.

