Daughter of Border Patrol Agent: I Follow AOC on Social Media for ‘Comedy Purposes’

Student activist Ellie Taylor, whose father is a border patrol agent, told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow that she finds Democrat claims of concentration camps on the border “very disturbing,” but that she follows AOC on Instagram for “comedy purposes” due to how outrageous her claims are. The 14-year-old student spoke to Marlow in a Wednesday interview for the show’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) weekly campus report.

“What will happen is, there will be hundreds of people who come over the border illegally, and my father and other border patrol agents will see them,” said Taylor on Wednesday, “And these border patrol agents can’t send them back, all [migrants] have to do is have someone that they say is their child, that they say is under 18 with them.”

“And they don’t have to have any proof of that,” added Taylor, “The border patrol will just take them into our country, and it’s very disturbing that there are just floods and floods of illegal immigrants just coming through, [and] they’re first act in America is breaking the law.”

Listen below:

When asked what the student thinks of the mainstream media and far-left Democrats — such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — portraying border patrol agents like her father as evil, Taylor said that while she does find it very offensive, she also finds the outrageous claims amusing.

“I actually follow her on Instagram for comedy purposes,” said Taylor, “When she compares [detention centers] to [concentration] camps, she’s comparing the border patrol agents to Nazis, which is very, very offensive — so it does make me angry — but mostly it just makes me amused, because it’s obviously not true.”

Taylor also noted that she will be attending TPUSA’s Teen Student Action Summit next week in Washington, D.C., and looks forward to sharing her stories and meeting like-minded students.

“I’m looking forward to the president speaking,” added Taylor of who she is most excited to hear speak at the summit, “I’m also looking forward to hearing Candace Owens — she’s been a really big part of my political journey, and I just really admire her. She’s funny, and she’s very, very brave.”

