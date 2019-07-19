Judge Tosses Lawsuit from Student Hit by Car at Anti-Trump Highway Protest

A San Diego judge has thrown out a lawsuit from a student who was hit by a moving vehicle during a protest against Donald Trump on the eight-lane I-5 freeway.

Breitbart News reported in January 2018 that a UC San Diego student had sued a driver after she was hit during an anti-Trump protest that took place on a busy roadway. The protest, which took place shortly after Donald Trump was announced as the winner of the presidential election, involved an attempt to shut down traffic on the nearby I-5 freeway. Mariana Flores, then a sophomore, was struck and injured by a vehicle.

“As an emergency vehicle was attempting to shut down Interstate-5 by driving in an “S” formation across the southbound lanes, the driver hit Flores, crushing her pelvis, fracturing her leg, and causing other serious injuries,” the UCSD student newspaper report read at the time.

Flores’ attorney, Jerold Sullivan told The College Fix for a report this week that the judge’s decision to throw out the case is a “tragedy.” More significantly, he announced that the case will not be refiled with the court.

“The person that ran her over did not have insurance and is judgment-proof with no assets. Ms. Flores is left with no recourse for catastrophic physical injuries and a lifetime of medical expenses,” Sullivan explained.

Sullivan initially attempted to name UC San Diego as one of the defendants but was ultimately forced to remove them after a judge ruled that the university was not responsible for Flores’ injuries.

This was not the only traffic-blocking protest that was inspired by President Trump’s election. Breitbart News reported in September 2017 that 31 Harvard professors were arrested for blocking traffic during a protest effort against the president’s decision to repeal DACA.

