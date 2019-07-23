Ole Miss Professor James Thomas Compares Pro-Trump Teens to Hitler Youth

University of Mississippi professor James Thomas is doubling down on his claim that pro-Trump teenagers are like the Hitler Youth.

Professor James Thomas argued earlier this year that “MAGA teens are a modern day Hitlerjugend.” Thomas, who faced criticism over the tweet, doubled down earlier this month, arguing that he “meant it.”

MAGA teens are modern day Hitlerjugend. Got a uniform and everything. — JT 🌹 (@Insurgent_Prof) January 23, 2019

“When I said MAGA teens are modern day Hitlerjugend, I meant it. What we’re watching at this rally is the aesthetics of fascism,” Professor Thomas tweeted on July 17.

Campus Reform noted this week that Thomas is no stranger to controversy. During last year’s national conversation about the importance of civility in politics, Thomas encouraged his leftist peers to steal food from Republican officials when they are dining in public. “Don’t just interrupt a Senator’s meal, y’all. Put your whole damn fingers in their salads. Take their [appetizers] and distribute them to the other diners. Bring boxes and take their food home with you on the way out. They don’t deserve your civility,” Thomas wrote in a tweet last year.

Professor Thomas, who teaches sociology at the University of Mississippi, almost lost tenure over his controversial tweeting habit. After two hours of deliberating, administrators decided to grant Thomas tenure.

“Ultimately it was the recommendation of the professor’s institution, the University of Mississippi, that carried the greatest weight in the majority of the Board’s decision to grant tenure to the professor,” a university official wrote.

According to his faculty profile, Professor Thomas’s focuses his research on matters of race, ethnicity, and broader social problems.

