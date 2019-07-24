74% of College Students Believe Trump Should Face a Second Mueller Investigation

A new poll suggests that an overwhelming majority of college students think that President Donald Trump should face additional investigation for obstruction of justice during the Mueller investigation.

According to a new poll by College Pulse, 74 percent of college students think that President Donald Trump should face an additional investigation for obstruction of justice during the Mueller investigation.

“Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: Democrats in Congress should investigate whether President Trump obstructed justice during Mueller’s investigation,” the poll question asked. 42 percent of respondents said that they “completely agree” and 32 percent said that they “somewhat agree” that an additional investigation by Congressional Democrats should take place.

Despite the substantial support for an additional investigation into President Trump, the majority of students said that they think the Mueller investigation was “fair.”

“Do you think Special Counsel (Robert) Mueller’s investigation into possible wrongdoing and Russian interference in the 2016 election was fair or not fair?” the question asked. 77 percent of respondents said that they thought the investigation was fair.

Breitbart News reported in November 2017 on a survey that revealed that many American college students are ambivalent about free speech. 59 percent of left-leaning students said that colleges should ban speech that makes students feel “uncomfortable or safe.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.