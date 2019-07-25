TPUSA Responds to Seal Controversy: The Left Is Trying to Distract from Mueller Hearing ‘Catastrophe’

An image that was supposedly the presidential seal briefly appeared behind President Donald Trump while he spoke at a Turning Point USA event on Tuesday was actually an anti-Trump doctored image consisting of an eagle associated with Russia and a set of golf clubs. TPUSA has responded to the image in a statement to Breitbart News, claiming, “the left is desperate to talk about anything other than the catastrophe that was the Mueller hearings.”

The controversy occurred at the annual Teen Student Action Summit after a staff member inadvertently included an anti-Trump image instead of the presidential seal.

The image, which was projected on to a screen behind the president, was up for just seven seconds while President Trump spoke for over 80 minutes to 1,5000 students in attendance for TPUSA’s annual summit in Washington, DC.

Many students present for the event had camped out in the hotel lobby overnight to get a good seat to inside the venue ahead of the president’s speech.

TPUSA provided Breitbart News with the following statement.

This is an example of how the left is desperate to talk about anything other than the catastrophe that was the Mueller hearings. This was simply a last minute request to change the outside screen image from our event branding to the presidential seal. The responsible individual has been let go. Consider this a lesson to be learned when doing an image search on Google. There’s a lot of fake news out there.

During President Trump’s speech to the students, he told them, “Now it’s your turn to inspire our country, your chance to choose greatness for America because your time has come, your time is now.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo.