Society for the Advancement of American Philosophy Outsources Conference to Mexico

The Society for the Advancement of American Philosophy has announced that it is moving its annual conference to Mexico.

According to a report by The College Fix, an annual conference on American philosophy has been moved to Mexico, in part, to honor this year’s theme of “Inter-American Philosophy.” Organizers of the event claim that it will serve to bridge a gap between North American and Latin American philosophy.

“The Society for the Advancement of American Philosophy cordially invites the submission of papers and proposals for its 47th annual meeting, to be held in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico at the Hacienda Santa Clara,” the announcement reads. “The theme of the conference is Inter-American Philosophy.”

The Society for the Advancement of American Philosophy's 47th Annual Meeting.

March 5-7 2020 in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

March 5-7 2020 in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Theme: Inter-American Philosophy.

“The conference will demonstrate the growth and vitality of the field of American Philosophy, broadly conceived to include North American and Latin American Philosophy. It seeks to foster and expand a Pan-American dialogue in Philosophy in a new and promising area of research and teaching in Philosophy,” the organization adds in a description of the event.

A former academic and member of the organization, who chose to remain anonymous, told The College Fix that the organization’s leftist leaders are hypocrites.

There is a certain “hypocrisy of Lefty academics who are supposedly conducting and presenting research aimed at advancing American philosophy,” the former professor said.

The organization’s hypocrisy doesn’t end with its decision to move its conference to Mexico. According to the anonymous source, members often seek to intertwine radical leftist ideology with mainstream American political thought.

“Its defenders ask, for instance, how can we wed John Dewey’s notion of democracy as a way of life with Che Guevara’s call for worldwide Communist revolution,” the anonymous scholar added.

