Breitbart News Dominates Facebook During Second Dem Debate with 6 of Top 11 Media Posts

According to recent reports from Facebook and CrowdTangle, Breitbart News dominated Facebook during Wednesday’s second Democratic debate, with six of the top 11 posts from media organizations on the platform.

A recent social media analysis of Facebook posts made by media firms during Wednesday’s Democratic debates revealed that of the top 11 most popular posts, Breitbart News produced six of them. Breitbart News has been dedicated to providing our social media followers with up to date information and giving our readers a place to discuss the latest news.

CrowdTangle commented on Breitbart News’ dominance, stating: “Breitbart had a really successful strategy of leading with ***OPEN DISCUSSION THREAD*** #DemDebate, and making their posts a place to gather and discuss. They did many of these (on Instagram as well) and generated a ton of discussion. This post on the idea of taxpayer-funded reparations generated almost 30K comments, and almost 5K shares.”

Breitbart News has had a strong showing on social media in recent months, it was reported in July by Drew Harwell, a reporter covering artificial intelligence and algorithms for the Washington Post, that Fox News, Breitbart News, and the personal page of President Trump dominated the mainstream media throughout the news cycle during former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress. Breitbart News had the second-highest number of engagements during the Mueller hearing.

Also in July, Axios reported that Breitbart News is defining the Democratic presidential field on social media. According to Axios, Breitbart News and other conservative sites are “shaping the way a big chunk of the electorate looks at these candidates and exposing potential lines of attack for Trump to exploit.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com