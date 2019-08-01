Claim: Apple News Blacklists Christian News Org ‘LifeSite’ for ‘Intolerance’

Apple News has reportedly banned the Christian pro-life news organization LifeSite, claiming that the channel violated Apple guidelines by showing “intolerance” to a certain group, without providing additional information.

LifeSite said Thursday that Apple News has removed its channel and deleted all of its content from the platform.

An email from Apple News shared by LifeSite stated that the channel didn’t “comply with our Apple News guidelines” and that its content showed “intolerance towards a certain group.”

LifeSite said it intends to appeal the decision.

“Apple’s e-mail provided no details about which content they deemed offensive, or which ‘specific group’ LifeSite’s content allegedly showed intolerance towards,” LifeSite said.

“LifeSite has reached out to Apple News for further details about their decision, which we intend to appeal.”

The news site, which was founded in 1997 by the Toronto-based Campaign Life Coalition, has also launched a petition to be reinstated on Apple News.

LifeSite petition to Apple News hits 20,000 signatures in less than 24 hours https://t.co/5QlL036X8w — LifeSiteNews.com (@LifeSite) August 1, 2019

LifeSite publishes articles focusing on issues including abortion, Christianity and conservative values. It has billed itself as an outlet that “emphasizes the social worth of traditional Judeo-Christian principles but is also respectful of all authentic religions and cultures that esteem life, family and universal norms of morality.”

This isn’t the first time the site has experienced problems with tech partners. Last year, LifeSite said it was blacklisted by its web host and given just 12 hours to find another host for the website.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

Apple News is an app that aggregates news from a wide variety of sources for the iPhone and other Apple products. The app pulls content from outlets including CNN, NBC News, Buzzfeed, and Fox News.

