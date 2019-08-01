Elon Musk Promises to Fix Tesla ‘Dog Mode’ After Car Almost Kills Pet

Elon Musk is promising to fix Tesla’s “dog mode” feature after the CEO of an e-sports company said it had malfunctioned, causing the temperature inside his vehicle to climb to 85 degrees while his dog was still inside, which could have killed the pet.

Tesla’s “dog mode” function — which is supposed to keep the car cool to prevent pets from overheating — has allegedly malfunctioned on a prominent customer, according to a report by Business Insider.

Unikrn CEO and Tesla owner Rahul Sood took to Twitter on Wednesday to warn the public, as well as the company and its CEO, Elon Musk, about the car’s “dog mode” feature, after finding that he had left his dog in an 85-degree Tesla.

@elonmusk @Tesla warning about dog mode… It's hot as all hell in Seattle. Today I used dog mode and luckily I kept the app open, to my horror the car was 85 degrees and climbing! Dog mode only works if in auto, if you manually set the fan and leave the AC turns off. — Rahul Sood (@rahulsood) July 31, 2019

“It’s hot as all hell in Seattle,” began Sood in his tweet. “Today I used dog mode and luckily I kept the app open, to my horror the car was 85 degrees and climbing! Dog mode only works if in auto, if you manually set the fan and leave the AC turns off.”

“Fixing …” said Musk, replying to Sood’s tweet.

Fixing … — E (@elonmusk) July 31, 2019

“You’re the best. Thanks — Enzo thanks all y’all,” responded Sood, along with a photo of what is apparently his dog, who appeared to be safe, after having been subjected to the 85-degree Tesla.

Tesla had reportedly rolled out “dog mode” in February after a Tesla fan requested it on Twitter.

The report adds that when activated, the words, “my owner will be back soon” flash across the car’s display screen insinuating to onlookers that the pet is safe inside an air-conditioned vehicle.

Moreover, the car is supposed to actually be kept cool while the owner is away, but that was not the case for Sood, when he returned his car.

Animal rights organization PETA advised Tesla drivers against using the “dog mode” feature, insisting that the concept is not flawless.

“We caution that the ‘dog mode’ function isn’t foolproof and could provide a false sense of security, as engines and air conditioning can cut out,” said PETA spokesperson to Business Insider.

“The safest way for anyone to protect dogs when temperatures soar is simply to leave them at home,” added the spokesperson, “with plenty of water.”

