Chick-fil-A Tops Poll as America’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant

Chick-fil-A has topped an annual nationwide poll as America’s favorite fast food restaurant, surpassing In-N-Out Burger.

Market Force, a customer satisfaction company, released its annual look at “America’s favorite” fast food chains this week, polling more than 7,600 consumers about their favorite fast foods.

Chick-fil-A received the highest overall score across all categories of restaurants, with a 79 percent “loyalty rating,” placing it above In-N-Out, which was No. 1 last year.

In-N-Out still holds the top spot as America’s favorite burger chain, with a 73 percent customer satisfaction rating.

Chipotle was No. 1 among Mexican chains, while Jersey Mike’s topped the list of sandwich shops.

This year, Chick-fil-A became the third-largest fast-food chain in the U.S., ranking only behind McDonald’s and Starbucks in sales. The company’s sales growth is exceptional considering that the chain is closed on Sundays.

But Chick-fil-A — whose founder, Truett Cathy, infused the company with Christian values — continues to be the target of attacks by politicians and activists on the left, even though the company’s commercials and other promotional material including billboards make no reference to those values.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport recently banned the restaurant as a food vendor after New York Democrat Assemblyman Sean Ryan criticized the restaurant chain for supporting anti-LGBTQ organizations.

Earlier this year, the San Antonio City Council in Texas rejected the opening of a Chick-fil-A franchise inside the San Antonio International Airport.

