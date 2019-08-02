Poll: College Students Say Barack Obama Is the Best President in American History

A new poll revealed that college students believe that Barack Obama was the best president in United States history. The 22 percent of Students choosing Obama doubled the votes for George Washington.

According to a new poll by College Pulse, American college students think that Barack Obama is the greatest president in American history. Of the 8,111 college students that participated in the poll, 22 percent of respondents picked Barack Obama as the ‘best U.S. President in history.”

The poll, which was highlighted this week by Campus Reform, offered some other surprising results. Popular President Ronald Reagan only received seven percent of the total votes. President Donald Trump received six percent of the vote.

With 22 percent of the votes, Barack Obama received almost twice as many votes as George Washington and almost four times as many votes as John F. Kennedy.

Doug Bandow, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute and former special assistant to President Ronald Reagan, told Campus Reform that Obama’s popularity with college students is due, at least in part, to their familiarity with the 44th president.

“People are best able to judge politicians with whom they are familiar,” Bandow said in a brief comment. “Obama was an attractive personality and path-breaking president. He would look like the obvious choice for a lot of folks of university age if they weren’t policy geeks focused on issues where they disagreed with his approach.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus trends.