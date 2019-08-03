Poll: Less than Half of College Students Think America Is a Superpower

A new poll reveals that less than half of American college students think that America is the most powerful country on earth.

A new poll of over 27,000 college students revealed that attitudes about America’s influence around the world may be shifting.

According to the poll, which was highlighted this week by Campus Reform, only 48 percent of respondents felt that America is the most powerful country in the world. 30 percent of respondents claimed that China is the most powerful country, while six percent claimed that Russia deserves that title. Four percent said that the United Kingdom is the world’s most powerful country.

The shift in attitudes about American excellence among young people may be part of a greater plan by the left to change the way people think. Breitbart News reported in June that teachers at West Have High School in Connecticut were offended by student signs that boasted of America’s greatness.

“We learned that administration — specifically some of the teachers in the school — had called for our club to be disbanded,” one student said in an interview on Breitbart News Daily, “and they were encouraging people to take down our posters — right now, we’re still working with the administration, the principal and the superintendent, trying to get our posters up.”

Breitbart News reported in September 2017 on a UN General Assembly address by President Donald Trump in which the current president argued that America is “among the greatest forces for good in the history of the world.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.