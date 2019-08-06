EXCLUSIVE: Google Leftists Condemn CPAC as ‘Circus Platform for Hate’ in Leaked Discussion

Breitbart News has obtained a leaked discussion from inside Google showing far-left employees celebrating the company’s decision not to sponsor 2019’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), one of the most prominent annual gathering of conservatives in the U.S.

The leaked discussion, which can be read in full below, took place in January 2019, a month before CPAC. In the discussion, multiple Google employees expressed their hostility towards the conference and Google’s previous sponsorship of it. Their posts include:

A Google employee describing CPAC as a “circus platform for hate” and stating that “no company should voluntarily align with it.”

A Google employee describing CPAC as a platform for “anti-queer politicians.”

An accusation from a Google employee that CPAC has “transgressed to attacking people’s rights.”

A general atmosphere of celebration around Google’s decision, announced in the discussion by then-senior director of U.S. public policy Adam Kovacevich, not to fund CPAC in 2019

Only one employee, recently-fired Google software engineer Mike Wacker, disagreed with the company’s decision not to fund the conference, suggesting Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s claims of political neutrality were becoming “empty words.”

“Google CEO Sundar Pichai has insisted time and time again that Google is a nonpartisan company, but more and more those words seem like empty words” wrote Wacker.

“Few things have alienated conservatives at Google as much as the CPAC debate, and the US public policy team’s decision here will only further that alienation. It’s clear that the demands of the dominant activist tribe matter more than principled pluralism at this company.”

Read the full leaked thread below:

Google and CPAC – Leaked Di… by Allum on Scribd

Breitbart News has previously published leaked material revealing the company’s intense internal struggle over its sponsorship of CPAC. On one side are Google’s radical far-left employees (EXCLUSIVE: Left-wing Google Employees Urge Company to Disavow CPAC Over ‘Ethnonationalism,’ ‘Hate’), and on the other is Google’s lobbying officials, who frame the funding of CPAC and other conservative institutions as a necessary evil to influence the conservative movement and protect the company from conservative regulation (LEAKED AUDIO: Google Discusses ‘Steering’ The Conservative Movement).

Google’s decision not to fund CPAC in 2019 will likely be perceived as a victory for the former group, although it might also be due to a perception that its sponsorship of the conference was not sufficient to influence it — as several left-wing employees pointed out in the leaked discussion thread, the fact that Google sponsored CPAC in 2018 did not stop the conference from inviting fired Google engineer James Damore — who filed a class-action lawsuit against his former company — to speak on a panel.

Google did not immediately reply to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

