Lawsuit: Tinder Ex-CEO Sexually Assaulted Former Executive

AP News reports that a former executive at the dating app Tinder has sued the firm and its ex-CEO this week alleging that the company’s CEO at the time, Greg Blatt, sexually assaulted her and the company fired her following her complaint about the incident.

The former executive, Rosette Pambakian, alleges in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that former Match Group and Tinder CEO Gregory Blatt made lewd comments to her at a company holiday party in 2016 at a Los Angeles hotel.

She further alleges that she left the party to go to a hotel room with two work friends to avoid Blatt, but that he followed her and later groped and kissed her without her consent. Pambakian alleges that the two other colleagues including Blatt’s executive assistant were witnesses to the assault.

The Match Group, which is owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp, controlled by media mogul Barry Diller, allegedly conducted a “sham investigation” and concluded that the incident that took place was “consensual cuddling,” according to Pambakian’s lawyers.

The match Group alleges that Pambakian was not fired in retaliation to her claims about Blatt and that an independent investigation found no violation of law or company policy.

Tinder has previously faced a $2 billion lawsuit from Pambakian and other executives who alleged that the company manipulated financial information to create a lowball estimate of Tinder’s value in order to scam them out of money. That lawsuit included Pambakian’s sexual assault claims, Tinder at the time stated that the claims were meritless.

