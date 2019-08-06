Police: Former Haverford College Student Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ Campus

A former student at Haverford College has been charged with making terroristic threats after he threatened to kill his family and “shoot up” Haverford’s campus.

According to a local news report, 20-year-old Frank Wang has been charged with making terroristic threats after he admitted that he planned to both kill his family and “shoot up” Haverford College’s campus in Haverford, Pennsylvania.

The report claims that Wang told an unidentified person of his violent plans, which ultimately led to his arrest. Wang, who is no longer a student at Haverford College, is currently being held at a county prison. Police obtained a search warrant for Wang’s home. During an investigation, authorities did not find guns or weapons but collected Wang’s computer equipment which will be searched by state officials.

Delaware County District Attorney Katayoung Copeland said in a press release that Wang will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for the threats that he made against Haverford College.

“We take all threats to our schools very seriously and will prosecute those who threaten the safety of our schools to the fullest extent of the law,” Copeland said in a short press release. “We constantly work in cooperation with our schools and law enforcement to ensure we provide a safe and protected environment for our students, teachers, and administrators. As the result of the swift response of the community, and the exceptional investigative efforts of the Haverford Township Police Department and the Haverford College Public Safety Department, no one was harmed and Mr. Wang is now rightfully facing the severe consequences of his actions.”

Wang’s bail has been set at $100,000. However, Wang will undergo a risk assessment before he is permitted to post bail.

