Report: White House Prepares Executive Action on Big Tech Bias

The White House is preparing executive action to tackle big tech bias against conservatives and non-progressives, according to a report by Politico.

President Donald Trump has focused increased attention on the issue of Silicon Valley bias and discrimination in recent months, as numerous leaks and testimony from big tech insiders has shone a light on anti-conservative sentiment in the tech industry.

Via Politico:

The White House is circulating drafts of a proposed executive order that would address allegations of anti-conservative bias by social media companies, according to a White House official and two other people familiar with the matter — a month after President Donald Trump pledged to explore “all regulatory and legislative solutions” on the issue. None of the three would describe the contents of the order, which one person cautioned has already taken many different forms and remains in flux. But its existence, and the deliberations surrounding it, are evidence that the administration is taking a serious look at wielding the federal government’s power against Silicon Valley. “If the internet is going to be presented as this egalitarian platform and most of Twitter is liberal cesspools of venom, then at least the president wants some fairness in the system,” the White House official said. “But look, we also think that social media plays a vital role. They have a vital role and an increasing responsibility to the culture that has helped make them so profitable and so prominent.”

The news comes just days after President Trump blasted Google CEO Sundar Pichai for his alleged false promises of political neutrality.

Recent leaks have exposed Silicon Valley’s bias against conservatives. Breitbart News has exposed widespread search manipulation by Google and YouTube, including deliberate manipulation of search results for political topics like “abortion” and “Federal Reserve” at the behest of left-wing journalists. Breitbart News also published leaked video footage of Google executives expressing dismay at the election of President Trump, and promising to make his populist movement a “blip” or “hiccup” in history.

Other tech companies have also been exposed — Facebook has put political figures on a list of potential “hate agents” for censorship, while Twitter employees have been caught by Project Veritas admitting to censorship of accounts that express an interest in “God, guns and America.”

Are you an insider at Google, Facebook, Twitter or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

