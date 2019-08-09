Report: Donald Trump Will Use FCC, FTC to Fight Social Media Censorship

The White House is reportedly planning an executive order that would give the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) a role in determining what gets censored on big tech platforms.

According to CNN, which obtained a draft copy of the order, the White House will ask the FCC to develop regulations aimed at clarifying the laws determining how social media companies are allowed to police speech on their platforms. The existence of the draft order was first revealed by Politico earlier this week.

The draft executive order is currently titled “Protecting Americans from Online Censorship.”

Via CNN:

The draft order, a summary of which was obtained by CNN, calls for the FCC to develop new regulations clarifying how and when the law protects social media websites when they decide to remove or suppress content on their platforms. Although still in its early stages and subject to change, the Trump administration’s draft order also calls for the Federal Trade Commission to take those new policies into account when it investigates or files lawsuits against misbehaving companies. A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the draft order, but referred CNN to Trump’s remarks at a recent meeting with right-wing social media activists. During the meeting, Trump vowed to “explore all regulatory and legislative solutions to protect free speech.” According to the summary seen by CNN, the draft executive order currently carries the title “Protecting Americans from Online Censorship.” It claims that the White House has received more than 15,000 anecdotal complaints of social media platforms censoring American political discourse, the summary indicates. The Trump administration, in the draft order, will offer to share the complaints it’s received with the FTC.

According to CNN’s report, the new FCC rules would change how Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is implemented. Section 230 currently grants tech companies broad immunity to censor content they consider ” lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected.”

If CNN’s report is accurate, the FCC could limit the range of corporate censorship which is currently protected under the law.