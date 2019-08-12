Cal State San Bernardino Apologizes for Promoting Border Patrol Career Opportunities, Offers Counseling

Cal State San Bernardino (CSUSB) apologized to students for promoting employment opportunities with the United States Border Patrol at the school’s career center. In its apology email to students, CSUSB also offered “counseling and psychological services” to help with emotional “distress.”

“We recognize that some recipients experienced distress due to the content of the message, and we acknowledge the validity of your concerns,” read the purported email sent by CSUSB to students.

“Please know that the Career Center is committed to informing students about employment opportunities while also considering the safety and well-being of all members of the campus community,” continued the email.

The school also offered “counseling and psychological services” as a means to remedy any potential “distress” caused as a result of the school informing students about career opportunities with U.S. law enforcement.

“You may also contact Counseling and Psychological Services if you would like to speak with a professional counselor,” reads the email, “visit our Undocumented Student Success Center in SU-102B for additional resources or support.”

Turning Point USA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk tweeted an apparent screenshot of the email on Thursday.

“Outrageous,” began Kirk in his tweet. “Cal State San Bernardino is apologizing for sending an email promoting employment opportunities with the US Border Patrol — Students complained the emails were ‘triggering’ & the school is offering counseling.”

The full email reads as follows:

The Career Center sincerely apologizes for the email sent to all students on Monday, August 5, 2019, regarding the employment webinars offered by the U.S. Border Patrol. We recognize that some recipients experienced distress due to the content of the message, and we acknowledge the validity of your concerns. Please know that the Career Center is committed to informing students about employment opportunities while also considering the safety and well-being of all members of the campus community. If you wish to address this in person, you are welcome to visit the Career Center to speak with our Interim Director. To schedule, please call [redacted]. You may also contact Counseling and Psychological Services if you would like to speak with a professional counselor — or visit our Undocumented Student Success Center in SU-102B for additional resources or support.

The school’s apology email did not elaborate on how informing students of employment opportunities with U.S. law enforcement could raise concerns about “the safety and well-being” of campus community members.

California State University San Bernardino provided the following statement to Breitbart News:

In this specific instance, the decision was made after a group of students expressed concern and distress regarding the images of individuals in military-style dress carrying large guns in the flyer provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The students complained on the insensitivity demonstrated by the inclusion of photos of that nature so soon after the shootings targeting the Latino community. Others from immigrant communities directly impacted by recent immigration raids were troubled by the fact that we were advertising an employment opportunity with U.S. Border Patrol.

That being said, the Career Center is committed to informing students about employment opportunities and will continue to share all government employment opportunities with our students.

