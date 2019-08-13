Apple Siri Refers to CNN’s Chris Cuomo as ‘Fredo’ in Apparent Glitch

In what may have been a technical glitch or a clever joke, Apple’s digital voice assistant Siri referred to CNN host Chris Cuomo as Fredo — the weak-minded Corleone brother from The Godfather movies — on Tuesday before the anomaly was apparently fixed.

Apple users began noticing the glitch Tuesday afternoon when they asked the question, “Siri, how old is Chris Cuomo?” Siri responded by saying that “Fredo Cuomo is 49 years old.” The display also referred to the CNN host as “Fredo Cuomo.”

Asked Siri how old Chris Cuomo is… I'm dying. pic.twitter.com/IJDdEYL8pK — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 13, 2019

Videos of users testing their Apple devices quickly sprung up, confirming the Siri glitch was widespread.

By Tuesday evening, the mistake was apparently fixed and Siri was referring the Chris Cuomo by his correct name. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chris Cuomo was caught on video Sunday berating a man at bar who had called him “Fredo.” Cuomo launched into a profane diatribe, accusing the man of using a racial epithet against Italians.

“Fredo is from The Godfather, he was a weak brother,” the CNN anchor said. “Any of you Italian? Are you Italian? It’s a fucking insult to your people. It’s an insult to your fucking people. It’s like the n-word for us. Is that a cool fucking thing?”

The clip quickly went viral and even elicited a reaction from President Donald Trump, who wrote, “I thought Chris was Fredo also.”

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

The president’s 2020 campaign also began selling “Fredo Unhinged” T-shirts on Tuesday.

Get your commemorative #FredoCuomo Unhinged shirt today! We only have a limited supply of the shirt, which was inspired by the epic & historic viral video of @CNN's @ChrisCuomo meltdown!https://t.co/Iv8jqnIDIk — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 13, 2019

CNN spokesman Matt Dornic defended Cuomo, saying on Twitter: “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.

Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him. — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) August 13, 2019

