Chris Cuomo’s ‘Fredo’ Meltdown Breaks the Internet with Memes Galore

Internet users erupted with mockery in response to a video that surfaced of CNN’s Chris Cuomo having a public meltdown over a man who referred to him as “Fredo.” In the video, the CNN anchor used profanity and accused the man of using an ethnic slur equivalent to “the n-word,” before threatening to throw him down the stairs.

“Punk ass bitches from the right call me ‘Fredo,’ my name is Chris Cuomo, I’m an anchor on CNN,” affirmed Cuomo to the man who allegedly referred to him as a fictional character from The Godfather.

“Fredo is from The Godfather, he was a weak brother,” elaborated the CNN anchor. “Any of you Italian? Are you Italian? It’s a fucking insult to your people. It’s an insult to your fucking people. It’s like the n-word for us. Is that a cool fucking thing?”

“You’re a much more reasonable guy in person than you seem to be on television,” quipped the man in the video.

As soon as the video of Cuomo’s meltdown was posted on social media, the public had a laugh at Cuomo’s expense and immediately went to work creating jokes and memes.

Both President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., commented on Cuomo’s meltdown:

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Hey @ChrisCuomo, take it from me, “Fredo” isn’t the N word for Italians, it just means you’re the dumb brother. 😉 https://t.co/sgg6yF7UDO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2019

Fredo, Cuomo, Fredo, Cuomo "I'm smart and I want respect or “I’ll f*ckin ruin your shit." Post your best memes! pic.twitter.com/SPhzL2UU6M — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) August 13, 2019

Fredo Prime Time pic.twitter.com/U0PTRdMRt2 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 13, 2019

Perfect. Just PERFECT. But can we please give credit where credit is due? Kudos to @ChrisPlanteShow for re-christening @ChrisCuomo Fredo. And for making it stick so bad. pic.twitter.com/D1Mftf8HwW — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 13, 2019

Some of you might remember Chris Cuomo in The Godfather before CNN. #Fredo pic.twitter.com/TsQSV70kr5 — Cameron Grant (@coolercambackup) August 13, 2019

Some onlookers pointed out the fact that “Fredo” is now considered a slur by the left:

The people that call you racist, Nazi, homophobic white supremacists want you to know Fredo is an unacceptable term. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 13, 2019

Last week, the left pretended to be offended by calling Baltimore awful… TONIGHT, Chris Cuomo tried to say the word "Fredo" is offensive… They're literally running out of stuff to pretend to be offended by… and arent creative enough to come up with something plausible. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 13, 2019

Others pointed out that Cuomo has tied himself to the character:

Chris Cuomo just ensured that 'Fredo' is his nickname for life. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 13, 2019

Even Twitter knows @ChrisCuomo= Fredo Corleone! Own it Chris! pic.twitter.com/guVyPfyoud — Billy Grant (@RealBillyGrant) August 13, 2019

Fredo was the weakest & stupidest of the family, so he was given an entertainment job. Any correlation to current events is purely coincidental. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) August 13, 2019

The funniest thing about Cuomo losing his ever loving shit at being called Fredo is how revealing it is at how much he obviously hates his brother. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 13, 2019

I wonder if Chris realizes this will turn out like HWNDU. Just like capturing that flag people will take it as a challenge to exclusively call him Fredo for the rest of his life. pic.twitter.com/OLoZBRF8bh — Mister AntiBully (@MisterAntiBully) August 13, 2019

This reporter also commented from the perspective of Italian heritage:

"Fredo" is not an "ethnic slur" against Italians. But if you were to call me something like "Cuomo" — well, then we'd have a problem… — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) August 13, 2019

Commentator Ryan Girdusky made a prescient comment predict President Trump’s tweet.

Guys… you know Trump is gonna call him Fredo tomorrow — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 13, 2019

“I thought Chris was Fredo also,” tweeted the President Donald Trump the following morning. “The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN.”

