Coke to Sell Dasani Water in Aluminum Cans to Reduce Plastic Usage

The Coca-Cola Company has said it will start selling its Dasani water brand in aluminum cans starting this fall as part of a new line of sustainable packaging that is designed to reduce plastic usage.

The new Dasani aluminum cans are set to launch in the Northeastern United States in the fall and expand to other regions in 2020, the company said in its announcement on Tuesday. Dasani will also offer aluminum bottles as part of the new packaging line.

“It’s rooted in providing sustainable options for our consumers, while doubling down on our commitment to minimize our impact on the environment,” said Dasani brand director Lauren King, in a statement.

Dasani didn’t say if it would phase out traditional plastic water bottles as part of its environmental initiative.

Innovation is at the center of how we’re exploring different ways to provide people with more sustainable choices when it comes to their drinking water — check it out. pic.twitter.com/TkDsMaCKSl — DASANI (@dasaniwater) August 13, 2019

The announcement comes a little more than a month after competitor Aquafina, which is owned by Pepsi, said it would begin selling water in cans starting in 2020. Aquafina’s can packaging will debut in U.S. foodservice outlets, while the brand tests the move in retail.

Pepsi said in its announcement that the move is “expected to eliminate more than 8,000 metric tons of virgin plastic and approximately 11,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, representing the latest ambitious steps in the company’s sustainability journey and pursuit of a circular economy for plastics.”

Dasani’s new initiative is part of Coke’s global “World Without Waste” goal to make its bottles and cans with an average of 50 percent recycled material by 2030.

The new line of Dasani packaging also includes the “HybridBottle,” which is made of a mix of up to 50 percent plant-based renewable and recycled plastic materials.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com